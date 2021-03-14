Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 28-9; Golden State 19-19

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. The Warriors haven't won a game against Utah since Feb. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Golden State as they lost 130-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday. Golden State was down 104-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their score came on a group effort, with scores from small forward Andrew Wiggins (15 points), shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (15 points), shooting guard Jordan Poole (14 points), point guard Stephen Curry (14 points), and center James Wiseman (14 points).

Meanwhile, Utah had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Friday, taking their contest 114-99. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 28 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.

The Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Golden State is now 19-19 while the Jazz sit at 28-9. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league. As for Utah, they enter the matchup with only 107.6 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Utah.

Jan 23, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 22, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 96

Dec 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Golden State 106

Nov 22, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109

Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108

Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108

Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103

Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123

Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79

Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91

Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99

Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101

May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95

May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91

May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104

May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94

Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99

Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74

Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99

Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96

Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94

Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85

Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103

Injury Report for Golden State

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Utah