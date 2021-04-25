Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 24-35; Golden State 30-30

What to Know

This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.97 points per contest. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. The Kings know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Golden State likes a good challenge.

Things were close when Sacramento and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed this past Wednesday, but Sacramento ultimately edged out the opposition 128-125. Having forecasted a close win for Sacramento, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five assists and six rebounds, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 30 points and seven assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State's game against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday was close at halftime, but the Warriors turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Golden State took their matchup against Denver by a conclusive 118-97 score. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and had 32 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Everything went Sacramento's way against Golden State in the teams' previous meeting in March as they made off with a 141-119 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Sacramento.