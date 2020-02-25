Watch Warriors vs. Kings: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Warriors vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Golden State
Current Records: Sacramento 23-33; Golden State 12-45
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center. The Warriors stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
The contest between Golden State and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 115-101 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Damion Lee (22 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.
Meanwhile, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, winning 112-103. Sacramento small forward Kent Bazemore looked sharp as he had 23 points along with six rebounds.
Golden State ended up a good deal behind Sacramento when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 111-98. Maybe Golden State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 06, 2020 - Sacramento 111 vs. Golden State 98
- Dec 15, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Golden State 79
- Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123
- Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116
- Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94
