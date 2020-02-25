Watch Warriors vs. Kings: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 23-33; Golden State 12-45

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center. The Warriors stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The contest between Golden State and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 115-101 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Damion Lee (22 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, winning 112-103. Sacramento small forward Kent Bazemore looked sharp as he had 23 points along with six rebounds.

Golden State ended up a good deal behind Sacramento when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 111-98. Maybe Golden State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.