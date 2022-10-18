Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 18th at Chase Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Warriors were on the positive side of .500 (53-29) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Los Angeles (33-49), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, good for second in the league. Less enviably, Los Angeles ranked fourth worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 115.1 on average. The good news for Los Angeles, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Golden State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $258.53

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.