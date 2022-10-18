Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 18th at Chase Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Warriors were on the positive side of .500 (53-29) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Los Angeles (33-49), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, good for second in the league. Less enviably, Los Angeles ranked fourth worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 115.1 on average. The good news for Los Angeles, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
Golden State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $258.53
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 07, 2022 - Golden State 128 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Mar 05, 2022 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 12, 2022 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Oct 19, 2021 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 114
- May 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Golden State 97
- Feb 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 18, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 27, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Golden State 86
- Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77