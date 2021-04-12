Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 34-19; Golden State 25-28

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Denver and the Boston Celtics on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 105-87 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's the fifth consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Dubs had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, taking their game 125-109. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, five assists and eight boards. Chef Curry's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Denver against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over Golden State in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 114-104. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Golden State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Denver.