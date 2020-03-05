Watch Warriors vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Golden State
Current Records: Toronto 43-18; Golden State 14-48
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Toronto beat the Phoenix Suns 123-114 on Tuesday. The Raptors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 28 points and six assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 116-100. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins and power forward Eric Paschall were among the main playmakers for the Warriors as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and ten assists in addition to five boards and the latter had 22 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
The wins brought Toronto up to 43-18 and the Dubs to 14-48. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Toronto.
- Jun 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Golden State 110
- Jun 10, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Jun 07, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Golden State 92
- Jun 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Golden State 109
- Jun 02, 2019 - Golden State 109 vs. Toronto 104
- May 30, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Golden State 109
- Dec 12, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Golden State 93
- Nov 29, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Golden State 128
- Jan 13, 2018 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 125
- Oct 25, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Toronto 112
- Dec 28, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Toronto 111
- Nov 16, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 05, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Nov 17, 2015 - Golden State 115 vs. Toronto 110
