Watch Warriors vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Golden State

Current Records: Toronto 43-18; Golden State 14-48

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Toronto beat the Phoenix Suns 123-114 on Tuesday. The Raptors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 28 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 116-100. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins and power forward Eric Paschall were among the main playmakers for the Warriors as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and ten assists in addition to five boards and the latter had 22 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

The wins brought Toronto up to 43-18 and the Dubs to 14-48. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Toronto.