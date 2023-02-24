Who's Playing
Houston @ Golden State
Current Records: Houston 13-45; Golden State 29-30
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the Golden State Warriors since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Houston will take on Golden State at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center after having had a few days off.
There's no need to mince words: the Rockets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 133-96. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-54. The top scorers for Houston were power forward Jabari Smith (15 points) and shooting guard Jalen Green (14 points).
Meanwhile, the Dubs received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 124-111 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Klay Thompson (22 points) and shooting guard Ty Jerome (20 points) were the top scorers for Golden State.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 118.16 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9-point favorite.
Series History
Golden State have won 29 out of their last 43 games against Houston.
