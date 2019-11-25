Watch Warriors vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Golden State 3-14; Oklahoma City 5-10

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per matchup. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Warriors were close but no cigar last week as they fell 113-109 to the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Oklahoma City as they fell 130-127 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Oklahoma City's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points along with seven rebounds, and C Steven Adams, who had 22 points along with six rebounds. Adams didn't help his team much against Los Angeles the last time the two teams met in November, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Adams' points were the most he has had all year.

The Warriors aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their seven home games.

Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met in November as they fell 114-108 to the Thunder. Maybe Golden State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.50

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.