Through 1 Quarter

The Golden State Warriors are flexing their muscles against the Oklahoma City Thunder, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Warriors are in control with a 33-20 lead over Oklahoma City.

The Dubs have been relying on the performance of power forward Draymond Green, who has 11 points in addition to four rebounds. OKC hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer.

If the matchup were over now, this would be Golden State's biggest margin of victory yet this season.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Golden State

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-4; Golden State 4-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Oklahoma City hasn't won a contest against Golden State since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

OKC was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, winning 123-115. The Thunder were down 41-19 at the end of the first quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a comeback. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 27 points, five dimes and nine rebounds, and power forward Darius Bazley, who had 20 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 104-101. The Dubs were up 37-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by point guard Stephen Curry, who had 36 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.

The Thunder are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Oklahoma City's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 1-4 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 4-1. We'll see if Oklahoma City can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Golden State

Damion Lee: Out (Shoulder)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

No Injury Information