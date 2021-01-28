Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Golden State
Current Records: Minnesota 4-12; Golden State 9-8
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at Chase Center. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Dubs are hoping for another victory. They were the clear victors by a 130-108 margin over the Timberwolves. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points.
The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Dubs, who are 8-9 against the spread.
Minnesota's defeat took them down to 4-12 while Golden State's win pulled them up to 9-8. Allowing an average of 116.69 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.
