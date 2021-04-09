Who's Playing
Washington @ Golden State
Current Records: Washington 18-32; Golden State 24-27
What to Know
This Friday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.68 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Golden State Warriors. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Wizards and Golden State will really light up the scoreboard.
Washington strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 131-116. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and posted a triple-double on 23 points, 15 assists, and 14 rebounds. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Dubs escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks by the margin of a single free throw, 122-121. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and six boards. Chef Curry's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Washington to 18-32 and the Warriors to 24-27. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
Odds
The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Washington.
- Mar 01, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Golden State 110
- Feb 03, 2020 - Golden State 125 vs. Washington 117
- Jan 24, 2019 - Golden State 126 vs. Washington 118
- Oct 24, 2018 - Golden State 144 vs. Washington 122
- Feb 28, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Washington 101
- Oct 27, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Washington 117
- Apr 02, 2017 - Golden State 139 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 28, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 29, 2016 - Golden State 102 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 03, 2016 - Golden State 134 vs. Washington 121