Who's Playing

Washington @ Golden State

Current Records: Washington 18-32; Golden State 24-27

What to Know

This Friday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.68 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Golden State Warriors. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Wizards and Golden State will really light up the scoreboard.

Washington strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 131-116. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and posted a triple-double on 23 points, 15 assists, and 14 rebounds. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dubs escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks by the margin of a single free throw, 122-121. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and six boards. Chef Curry's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Washington to 18-32 and the Warriors to 24-27. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Washington.