Washington @ Golden State

Current Records: Washington 18-32; Golden State 24-27

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.68 points per matchup before their game on Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Golden State Warriors. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Wizards and Golden State will really light up the scoreboard.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday as they won 131-116. It was another big night for Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 23 points, 15 assists, and 14 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dubs escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks by the margin of a single free throw, 122-121. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and six rebounds. The contest made it Chef Curry's fourth in a row with at least 32 points.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Washington to 18-32 and the Warriors to 24-27. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Washington.

Mar 01, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Golden State 110

Feb 03, 2020 - Golden State 125 vs. Washington 117

Jan 24, 2019 - Golden State 126 vs. Washington 118

Oct 24, 2018 - Golden State 144 vs. Washington 122

Feb 28, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Washington 101

Oct 27, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Washington 117

Apr 02, 2017 - Golden State 139 vs. Washington 115

Feb 28, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Golden State 108

Mar 29, 2016 - Golden State 102 vs. Washington 94

Feb 03, 2016 - Golden State 134 vs. Washington 121

Injury Report for Golden State

Gary Payton II: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Juan Toscano-Anderson: Out (Elbow)

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Washington