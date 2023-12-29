Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-16, Washington 5-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.25

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Wizards since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Despite being away, the Nets are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Nets and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 244.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Brooklyn found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 144-122 punch to the gut against Milwaukee. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Bucks: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, the Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only posted 41 assists.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Their painful 132-102 defeat to Toronto might stick with them for a while.

Brooklyn has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-25.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 39.3 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets took their win against the Wizards in their previous matchup on December 8th by a conclusive 124-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.