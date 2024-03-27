Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Brooklyn 27-45, Washington 14-58

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.45

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Wizards waltzed into their matchup on Monday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Bulls out 107-105.

Meanwhile, the Nets had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 96-88 win over the Raptors on Monday.

Washington's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-58. As for Brooklyn, their win bumped their record up to 27-45.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Brooklyn is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Nets in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 110-104 victory. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.