Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Wizards now have the lead. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Wizards are up 60-58 over the Hornets.

The Wizards entered the matchup with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Hornets hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Charlotte 7-19, Washington 3-21

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Despite being away, the Hornets are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Hornets are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 121-108 to the 76ers on Monday. Charlotte has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, the Hornets were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only posted 21.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They lost to the Celtics at home by a decisive 112-98 margin. Washington was down 91-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Charlotte's loss dropped their record down to 7-19. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-21.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: The Hornets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.3 threes per game. It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 11.4. Given the Hornets' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Hornets came up short against the Wizards in their previous meeting back in March, falling 112-100. Can the Hornets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.