Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Pistons after losing seven in a row. Sitting on a score of 63-62, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 19 points.

The Pistons came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Detroit 3-36, Washington 7-31

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Washington Wizards at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. The Pistons are expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Pistons' game on Friday was all tied up 55-55 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 112-110. The Pistons have struggled against the Rockets recently, as their game on Friday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Pistons' loss came about despite a quality game from Kevin Knox II, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Knox II has scored all season.

Even though they lost, the Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Rockets only posted 21 assists.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They blew past Atlanta 127-99. That 28 points margin sets a new team best for the Wizards this season.

The Wizards relied on the efforts of Deni Avdija, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, and Kyle Kuzma, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Detroit bumped their record down to 3-36 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. As for Washington, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-31.

While only the Wizards took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Wizards are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be Detroit's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

The Pistons suffered a grim 126-107 defeat to the Wizards in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.