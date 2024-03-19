Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Houston 32-35, Washington 11-57

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Rockets will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Rockets will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Houston strolled past the Cavaliers with points to spare, taking the game 117-103. The Rockets pushed the score to 98-73 by the end of the third, a deficit the Cavaliers cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Rockets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Green, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards were expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They suffered a painful 130-104 loss at the hands of Boston. The Wizards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 81-53.

Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points.

Houston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 32-35 record this season. As for Washington, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 20 of their last 22 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-57 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets strolled past the Wizards in their previous meeting on Thursday by a score of 135-119. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rockets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rockets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.