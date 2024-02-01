Halftime Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 66-60, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 9-38 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Los Angeles 30-15, Washington 9-37

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports SoCal

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Clippers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Wizards, who come in off a win.

The Wizards have not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They managed a 118-113 victory over San Antonio on Monday. 118 seems to be a good number for the Wizards as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Wizards can attribute much of their success to Daniel Gafford, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Gafford is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Clippers' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell 118-108 to Cleveland. The Clippers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for the Clippers was Paul George's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Washington's victory bumped their record up to 9-37. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 30-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards came up short against the Clippers in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 102-93. Will the Wizards have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 12-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.