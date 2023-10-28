Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Memphis 0-2, Washington 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Grizzlies have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 108-104 to Denver.

The Grizzlies' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Smart, who earned 20 points along with 5 steals, and Jaren Jackson Jr. who earned 21 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a painful 143-120 defeat at the hands of Indiana.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 37-42-3 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 102-92. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.