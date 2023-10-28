Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: Memphis 0-2, Washington 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Grizzlies have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Friday, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 108-104 to Denver.
The Grizzlies' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Smart, who earned 20 points along with 5 steals, and Jaren Jackson Jr. who earned 21 points along with 9 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a painful 143-120 defeat at the hands of Indiana.
Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.
Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 37-42-3 record against the spread.
The Grizzlies came up short against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 102-92. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Nov 13, 2022 - Washington 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 06, 2022 - Memphis 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 29, 2022 - Memphis 115 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 05, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 10, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 02, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 09, 2020 - Memphis 106 vs. Washington 99
- Dec 14, 2019 - Memphis 128 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 16, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Memphis 128
- Oct 30, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Washington 95