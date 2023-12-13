Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: New Orleans 13-11, Washington 3-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The Pelicans and the Wizards are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards do have the home-court advantage, but the Pelicans are expected to win by 7.5 points.

Last Monday, New Orleans strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 121-107. The victory was just what the Pelicans needed coming off of a 133-89 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Zion Williamson, who scored 36 points along with five rebounds. Those 36 points set a new season-high mark for he.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against Philadelphia, falling 146-101. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 244.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

New Orleans' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.4 points per game. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans came up short against the Wizards when the teams last played back in January, falling 113-103. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Washington and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.