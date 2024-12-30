Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: New York 22-10, Washington 5-24

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

On Saturday, the Knicks needed a bit of extra time to put away the Wizards. They managed a 136-132 win over Washington. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Jalen Brunson was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a double-double on 55 points and nine assists. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 25.5 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 rebounds.

New York pushed their record up to 22-10 with the victory, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for Washington, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 5-24 record this season.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging 15.7. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

New York is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.