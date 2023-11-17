Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: New York 6-5, Washington 2-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
The Knicks are 8-2 against the Wizards since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The New York Knicks will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Knicks will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Last Wednesday, New York narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Atlanta 116-114.
Julius Randle was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 130-117 to Dallas. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
New York has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.
Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 39.5 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.
The Knicks beat the Wizards 118-109 when the teams last played back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
New York is a solid 7-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
Series History
New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Apr 02, 2023 - New York 118 vs. Washington 109
- Feb 24, 2023 - New York 115 vs. Washington 109
- Jan 18, 2023 - Washington 116 vs. New York 105
- Jan 13, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - New York 114 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 18, 2022 - New York 100 vs. Washington 97
- Dec 23, 2021 - Washington 124 vs. New York 117
- Mar 25, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 23, 2021 - New York 131 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 12, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Washington 91