Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: New York 6-5, Washington 2-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The Knicks are 8-2 against the Wizards since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The New York Knicks will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Knicks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, New York narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Atlanta 116-114.

Julius Randle was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 130-117 to Dallas. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

New York has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 39.5 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The Knicks beat the Wizards 118-109 when the teams last played back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a solid 7-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.