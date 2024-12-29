3rd Quarter Report
The Wizards are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. Sitting on a score of 98-90, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.
The Wizards came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: New York 21-10, Washington 5-23
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $54.15
What to Know
The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Knicks will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
The Knicks will head into Friday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 23-point they dealt the Magic on Friday. The Knicks ended the year with a bang, routing the Magic 108-85. The score was all tied up 54-54 at the break, but New York was the better team in the second half.
Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists.
Even though they won, the Knicks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in May.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Wizards, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. It was close, but on Thursdaythey capped 2024 with a 113-110 win over the Hornets. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Washington has posted since October 28th.
New York's win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 21-10. As for Washington, their victory bumped their record up to 5-23.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Knicks just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've only made 44% of theirs this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Knicks took their win against the Wizards when the teams last played back in November by a conclusive 134-106. In that match, the Knicks amassed a halftime lead of 73-54, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.
Odds
New York is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 228 points.
Series History
New York has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Nov 18, 2024 - New York 134 vs. Washington 106
- Jan 18, 2024 - New York 113 vs. Washington 109
- Jan 06, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Washington 105
- Nov 17, 2023 - New York 120 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 02, 2023 - New York 118 vs. Washington 109
- Feb 24, 2023 - New York 115 vs. Washington 109
- Jan 18, 2023 - Washington 116 vs. New York 105
- Jan 13, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - New York 114 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 18, 2022 - New York 100 vs. Washington 97