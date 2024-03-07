3rd Quarter Report

Down 12 at the end of the second quarter, the Magic now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 84-83 lead against the Wizards.

The Magic entered the game having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Wizards step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Orlando 36-26, Washington 9-52

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Magic and the Wizards are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this matchup hobbled by 15 consecutive losses, while the Magic will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Hornets played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 208-point over/under. Orlando walked away with a 101-89 victory over the Hornets.

Meanwhile, Washington couldn't handle the Jazz on Monday and fell 127-115. The loss hurts even more since the Wizards were up 51-37 with 9:50 left in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Poole, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 2 assists. Tyus Jones was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Orlando has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 36-26 record this season. As for Washington, they dropped their record down to 9-52 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.

As for their game on Wednesday, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Magic were able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 127-119. Will the Magic repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.