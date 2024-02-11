Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the 76ers after losing four in a row. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the 76ers are up 59-56 over the Wizards. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 45 points.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 9-43 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Philadelphia 30-21, Washington 9-42

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.49

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the 76ers and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 243.5 point over/under on Friday. Philadelphia fell to the Hawks 127-121.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Even though they lost, the 76ers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hawks only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 133-129 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston.

Like the 76ers, the Wizards lost despite seeing results from several players. Corey Kispert led the charge by scoring 24 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Deni Avdija was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 30-21 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-42.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for the 76ers against the Wizards when the teams last played back in December of 2023 as the squad secured a 146-101 victory. With the 76ers ahead 75-46 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.