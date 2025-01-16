Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Phoenix 19-20, Washington 6-32

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Suns could be looking at one of their easiest wins of the season on Thursday. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Suns are probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering the Hawks just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 122-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta.

Despite the defeat, the Suns had strong showings from Kevin Durant, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds, and Devin Booker, who posted 35 points along with five assists and three steals. With that strong performance, Booker is now averaging an impressive 25.2 points per game.

The Suns struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Hawks pulled down 20.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. The contest between them and the Timberwolves wasn't particularly close, with the Wizards falling 120-106.

Phoenix now has a losing record at 19-20. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-32.

The Suns took their victory against the Wizards when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 140-112. In that game, the Suns amassed a halftime lead of 79-58, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.