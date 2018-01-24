WATCH: Westbrook's game-winner made possible by Paul George clobbering Spencer Dinwiddie

The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a 109-108 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

After Spencer Dinwiddie drove in for a layup to put the Nets up 108-107 with less than 10 seconds to play, the Thunder needed a basket, and fast. Unsurprisingly, they put the ball in the hands of the reigning MVP, Russell Westbrook. As he's done so many times before, Westbrook drove straight at the defense and converted a tough layup at the rim.

It was a fantastic finish, and Westbrook should be praised for coming up clutch once again for his squad. In the crowded bottom half of the Western Conference, the Thunder need every win they can get. However, it should also be noted that Westbrook and the Thunder were aided by a moving screen by Paul George.

After inbounding the ball, George runs toward Dinwiddie, who was guarding Westbrook. Instead of stopping to set a screen, however, PG runs straight through the Nets' swingman, clobbering him with a body check that looked like it should have happened in a hockey game.

It's tough to see on the first viewing of the play, but wait for the slow-motion replay.

George runs over Dinwiddie.

Perhaps the refs saw it as incidental contact, but it seems pretty clear that George was trying to get in Dinwiddie's way, and wound up just running him over.