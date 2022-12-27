Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Current Records: Philadelphia 20-12; Washington 13-21

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Wizards were expected to lose against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Washington in a 125-111 win over Sacramento. Washington can attribute much of their success to power forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 32 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, winning 119-112. The Sixers' point guard James Harden did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 13 assists.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 15 home games.

The wins brought the Wizards up to 13-21 and the 76ers to 20-12. Washington is 5-7 after wins this season, the Sixers 13-6.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.54

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Washington.