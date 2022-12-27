Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Washington
Current Records: Philadelphia 20-12; Washington 13-21
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Wizards were expected to lose against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Washington in a 125-111 win over Sacramento. Washington can attribute much of their success to power forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 32 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, winning 119-112. The Sixers' point guard James Harden did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 13 assists.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 15 home games.
The wins brought the Wizards up to 13-21 and the 76ers to 20-12. Washington is 5-7 after wins this season, the Sixers 13-6.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.54
Odds
The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Washington.
- Nov 02, 2022 - Washington 121 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Oct 31, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 02, 2022 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Jan 17, 2022 - Washington 117 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Washington 96
- Jun 02, 2021 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Washington 112
- May 31, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Philadelphia 114
- May 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 103
- May 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 95
- May 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 118
- Mar 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Washington 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Washington 136
- Dec 23, 2020 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 05, 2020 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Washington 98
- Dec 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 05, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94