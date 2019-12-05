Watch Wizards vs. 76ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Washington 6-13; Philadelphia 15-6

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.89 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington staggers into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses while Philadelphia skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The Wizards came up short against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, falling 127-120. Washington got a solid performance out of SG Bradley Beal, who had 42 points along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, winning 103-94.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 15-6 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the 76ers rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.7 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.