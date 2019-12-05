Watch Wizards vs. 76ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Wizards vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Washington 6-13; Philadelphia 15-6
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.89 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington staggers into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses while Philadelphia skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.
The Wizards came up short against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, falling 127-120. Washington got a solid performance out of SG Bradley Beal, who had 42 points along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, winning 103-94.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 15-6 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 6-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the 76ers rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.7 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.62
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards.
The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94
