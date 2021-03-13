Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Washington

Current Records: Milwaukee 23-14; Washington 14-22

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Jan. 11 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Washington is getting right back to it as they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET March 13 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.58 points per matchup.

Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 127-101 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Milwaukee on Thursday. They really took it to the New York Knicks for a full four quarters, racking up a 134-101 win at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 97-78 advantage. Their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten dimes, and ten boards. Antetokounmpo now has five triple-doubles this season.

The Wizards are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 23-14 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 14-22. We'll see if the Bucks can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington and Milwaukee both have nine wins in their last 18 games.