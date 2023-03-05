Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Washington
Current Records: Milwaukee 45-18; Washington 30-33
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET March 5 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
The Bucks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 133-130 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Milwaukee was up 99-85 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) was the top scorer for Milwaukee. The contest made it Giannis Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 116-109. The matchup was a 53-53 toss-up at halftime, but Washington was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to six steals and six rebounds, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards.
The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Jan. 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 138-109. In other words, don't count the Wizards out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.51
Odds
The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Washington.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 113
- Jan 01, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Mar 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Washington 102
- Feb 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Washington 98
- Nov 07, 2021 - Washington 101 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 05, 2021 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Washington 134
- Mar 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Washington 119
- Aug 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Washington 134
- Jan 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 151 vs. Washington 131
- Feb 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 148 vs. Washington 129
- Feb 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Washington 115
- Jan 11, 2019 - Washington 113 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 27, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Washington 99 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 08, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 23, 2016 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Washington 110 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 11, 2016 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 13, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Nov 17, 2015 - Washington 115 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Oct 30, 2015 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 113