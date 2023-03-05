Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Washington

Current Records: Milwaukee 45-18; Washington 30-33

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET March 5 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.

The Bucks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 133-130 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Milwaukee was up 99-85 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) was the top scorer for Milwaukee. The contest made it Giannis Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 116-109. The matchup was a 53-53 toss-up at halftime, but Washington was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to six steals and six rebounds, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards.

The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Jan. 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 138-109. In other words, don't count the Wizards out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.51

Odds

The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Washington.