Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Washington
Current Records: Milwaukee 56-22; Washington 34-44
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.
Washington came up short against the New York Knicks on Sunday, falling 118-109. Shooting guard Corey Kispert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 117-104. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Washington is now 34-44 while the Bucks sit at 56-22. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Wizards rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.6 on average. But Milwaukee is even better: they enter the contest with only 18.2 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Milwaukee a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.16
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Washington.
- Mar 05, 2023 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Washington 111
- Jan 03, 2023 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 113
- Jan 01, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Mar 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Washington 102
- Feb 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Washington 98
- Nov 07, 2021 - Washington 101 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 05, 2021 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Washington 134
- Mar 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Washington 119
- Aug 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Washington 134
- Jan 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 151 vs. Washington 131
- Feb 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 148 vs. Washington 129
- Feb 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Washington 115
- Jan 11, 2019 - Washington 113 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 27, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Washington 99 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 08, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 23, 2016 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Washington 110 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 11, 2016 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 13, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Nov 17, 2015 - Washington 115 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Oct 30, 2015 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 113