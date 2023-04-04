Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Washington

Current Records: Milwaukee 56-22; Washington 34-44

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington came up short against the New York Knicks on Sunday, falling 118-109. Shooting guard Corey Kispert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 117-104. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Washington is now 34-44 while the Bucks sit at 56-22. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Wizards rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.6 on average. But Milwaukee is even better: they enter the contest with only 18.2 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Milwaukee a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.16

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Washington.