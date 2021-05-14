Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Washington

Current Records: Cleveland 22-48; Washington 32-38

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.79 points per game.

The Wizards were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 120-116 to the Atlanta Hawks. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Washington, who fell 125-124 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 15 assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland picked up a 102-94 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was power forward Kevin Love, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 14 boards.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Wizards are now 32-38 while the Cavaliers sit at 22-48. Cleveland is 8-13 after wins this year, and Washington is 15-22 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Washington.