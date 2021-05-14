Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Washington
Current Records: Cleveland 22-48; Washington 32-38
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.79 points per game.
The Wizards were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 120-116 to the Atlanta Hawks. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Washington, who fell 125-124 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 15 assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland picked up a 102-94 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was power forward Kevin Love, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 14 boards.
Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Wizards are now 32-38 while the Cavaliers sit at 22-48. Cleveland is 8-13 after wins this year, and Washington is 15-22 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Washington.
