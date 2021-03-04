Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Washington

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-13; Washington 13-20

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 20 of 2018. Washington's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET March 4 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.21 points per game.

Washington received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 125-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies. A silver lining for Washington was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 117-112 to the Boston Celtics. The Clippers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Paul George, who had 32 points along with five boards, and point guard Reggie Jackson, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven dimes.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 17-16 against the spread.

Washington ended up a good deal behind Los Angeles when they played in the teams' previous meeting in February, losing 135-116. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.