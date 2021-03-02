Who's Playing
Memphis @ Washington
Current Records: Memphis 15-15; Washington 13-19
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Capital One Arena. The Grizz should still be riding high after a win, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
A well-balanced attack led the Grizzlies over the Houston Rockets every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Grizz took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 133-84 victory over Houston. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-37. The top scorer for Memphis was power forward Justise Winslow (20 points).
Meanwhile, Washington was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 111-110 to the Boston Celtics. Shooting guard Bradley Beal did his best for Washington, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with seven rebounds. The contest made it Beal's third in a row with at least 33 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizz is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Grizz, who are 15-14-1 against the spread.
Washington's defeat took them down to 13-19 while Memphis' victory pulled them up to 15-15. Allowing an average of 119.03 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wizards as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Washington and Memphis both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 09, 2020 - Memphis 106 vs. Washington 99
- Dec 14, 2019 - Memphis 128 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 16, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Memphis 128
- Oct 30, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 05, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 13, 2017 - Washington 93 vs. Memphis 87
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Oct 30, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 23, 2015 - Washington 100 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 14, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 95