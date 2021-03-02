Who's Playing

Memphis @ Washington

Current Records: Memphis 15-15; Washington 13-19

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Capital One Arena. The Grizz should still be riding high after a win, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.

A well-balanced attack led the Grizzlies over the Houston Rockets every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Grizz took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 133-84 victory over Houston. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-37. The top scorer for Memphis was power forward Justise Winslow (20 points).

Meanwhile, Washington was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 111-110 to the Boston Celtics. Shooting guard Bradley Beal did his best for Washington, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with seven rebounds. The contest made it Beal's third in a row with at least 33 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizz is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Grizz, who are 15-14-1 against the spread.

Washington's defeat took them down to 13-19 while Memphis' victory pulled them up to 15-15. Allowing an average of 119.03 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wizards as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Washington and Memphis both have five wins in their last ten games.