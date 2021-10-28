Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Washington

Current Records: Atlanta 3-1; Washington 3-1

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Wednesday, the Hawks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 102-99. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-19 deficit. Point guard Trae Young was the offensive standout of the game for Atlanta, picking up 31 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Washington beat the Boston Celtics 116-107 on Wednesday. Washington's center Montrezl Harrell was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Atlanta's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought Atlanta up to 3-1 and Washington to 3-1. Atlanta and the Wizards are both 1-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Atlanta.