Who's Playing
Miami @ Washington
Current Records: Miami 34-20; Washington 24-28
What to Know
The Miami Heat are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Capital One Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Miami strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 104-86. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 27 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Washington and the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 95-80 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Wizards were down 85-51 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Montrezl Harrell (15 points) was the top scorer for Washington.
The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Miami is now 34-20 while Washington sits at 24-28. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Miami is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Heat, Washington ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.2 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Wizards the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Washington.
- Dec 28, 2021 - Miami 119 vs. Washington 112
- Nov 20, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 18, 2021 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 05, 2021 - Miami 122 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 03, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Miami 100 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 22, 2020 - Miami 134 vs. Washington 129
- Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. Miami 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Miami 129 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 91 vs. Washington 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Washington 75
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Miami 103