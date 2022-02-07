Who's Playing

Miami @ Washington

Current Records: Miami 34-20; Washington 24-28

What to Know

The Miami Heat are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Capital One Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 104-86. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 27 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Washington and the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 95-80 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Wizards were down 85-51 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Montrezl Harrell (15 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami is now 34-20 while Washington sits at 24-28. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Miami is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Heat, Washington ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.2 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Wizards the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Washington.