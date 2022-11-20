Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Washington

Current Records: Charlotte 4-13; Washington 9-7

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.76 points per game before their contest Sunday. The Hornets and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington should still be riding high after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to get back in the win column.

Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-122. Despite the loss, Charlotte had strong showings from power forward P.J. Washington, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds, and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 107-106 victory over the Miami Heat. The Wizards got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Corey Kispert out in front shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 17 points. Kispert had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Charlotte came up short against Washington in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 108-100. Can Charlotte avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 27 games against Washington.