Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Washington

Current Records: Charlotte 33-38; Washington 33-38

What to Know

This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per game. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Washington and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 120-105 victory at home. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and posted a triple-double on 21 points, 17 dimes, and 12 rebounds. Westbrook now has 37 triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, the Hornets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the New York Knicks this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 118-109. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of power forward P.J. Washington, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Wizards are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte's defeat took them down to 33-38 while Washington's win pulled them up to 33-38. If Washington want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Charlotte's small forward Miles Bridges, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five boards, and point guard Devonte' Graham, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Washington.