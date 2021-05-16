Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Washington
Current Records: Charlotte 33-38; Washington 33-38
What to Know
This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per game. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Washington and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 120-105 victory at home. Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook did his thing and posted a triple-double on 21 points, 17 dimes, and 12 rebounds. Westbrook now has 37 triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, the Hornets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the New York Knicks this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 118-109. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of power forward P.J. Washington, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
The Wizards are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Charlotte's defeat took them down to 33-38 while Washington's win pulled them up to 33-38. If Washington want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Charlotte's small forward Miles Bridges, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five boards, and point guard Devonte' Graham, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Washington.
- Mar 30, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Washington 104
- Feb 07, 2021 - Charlotte 119 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 30, 2020 - Washington 121 vs. Charlotte 107
- Dec 10, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Washington 107
- Nov 22, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Charlotte 118
- Mar 15, 2019 - Charlotte 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 08, 2019 - Charlotte 112 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 22, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 29, 2018 - Washington 130 vs. Charlotte 126
- Mar 31, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Washington 105
- Jan 17, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 22, 2017 - Charlotte 129 vs. Washington 124
- Apr 04, 2017 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Mar 18, 2017 - Charlotte 98 vs. Washington 93
- Jan 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 14, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Apr 10, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 06, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 19, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 25, 2015 - Charlotte 101 vs. Washington 87