Who's Playing

Utah @ Washington

Current Records: Utah 29-10; Washington 14-25

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are 1-9 against the Utah Jazz since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Wizards are getting right back to it as they host Utah at 7 p.m. ET March 18 at Capital One Arena. Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.1 points per game.

It was all tied up 66-66 at halftime, but Washington was not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Washington lost 121-119 to Sacramento on a last-minute jumper from the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox with 0:01 remaining. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 26 points, 14 boards, and ten dimes. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Westbrook has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Tuesday. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (21 points) and point guard Jordan Clarkson (20 points) were the top scorers for Utah.

The Wizards are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Utah's victory lifted them to 29-10 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 14-25. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last ten games against Washington.