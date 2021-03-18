Who's Playing
Utah @ Washington
Current Records: Utah 29-10; Washington 14-25
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are 1-9 against the Utah Jazz since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Wizards are getting right back to it as they host Utah at 7 p.m. ET March 18 at Capital One Arena. Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.1 points per game.
It was all tied up 66-66 at halftime, but Washington was not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Washington lost 121-119 to Sacramento on a last-minute jumper from the Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox with 0:01 remaining. Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 26 points, 14 boards, and ten dimes. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Westbrook has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, the Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Tuesday. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (21 points) and point guard Jordan Clarkson (20 points) were the top scorers for Utah.
The Wizards are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Utah's victory lifted them to 29-10 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 14-25. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last ten games against Washington.
- Feb 28, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Washington 119
- Jan 12, 2020 - Utah 127 vs. Washington 116
- Mar 29, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 18, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 10, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 04, 2017 - Utah 116 vs. Washington 69
- Mar 31, 2017 - Utah 95 vs. Washington 88
- Feb 26, 2017 - Utah 102 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Utah 114 vs. Washington 93
- Feb 18, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Utah 89