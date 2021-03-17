Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Washington

Current Records: Sacramento 15-24; Washington 14-24

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.08 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET March 17 at Capital One Arena. If the matchup is anything like their 133-126 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between the Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 133-122. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 37 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-116 to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the defeat, the Kings had strong showings from center Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards along with six assists, and shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Holmes has had at least 11 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last ten games against Sacramento.