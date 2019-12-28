Watch Wizards vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 8-24; Washington 9-21

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 3-12 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. New York's road trip will continue as they head to Washington's court at 8 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with New York going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The Knicks were expected to lose against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for New York in a 94-82 win over Brooklyn. New York can attribute much of their success to C Julius Randle, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Washington got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Detroit Pistons an easy 132-102 victory. The Wizards were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-48.

New York's victory lifted them to 8-24 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 9-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. But the Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 15 games against New York.