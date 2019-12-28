Watch Wizards vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Wizards vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Washington
Current Records: New York 8-24; Washington 9-21
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 3-12 against the Washington Wizards since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. New York's road trip will continue as they head to Washington's court at 8 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with New York going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Knicks were expected to lose against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for New York in a 94-82 win over Brooklyn. New York can attribute much of their success to C Julius Randle, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and eight boards.
Meanwhile, Washington got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Detroit Pistons an easy 132-102 victory. The Wizards were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-48.
New York's victory lifted them to 8-24 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 9-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. But the Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 12 out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 8
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 8 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Former All-Star Zach Randolph to retire
Randolph last played in 2018 for the Sacramento Kings
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 28 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Trae Young suffers ankle injury
Young was helped off of the floor by his teammates
-
Report: Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade
Dedmon could help a lot of teams in need of a rim-protecting center who can shoot
-
Five Knicks players that could be traded
The Knicks have a lot of players on trade-friendly deals
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...