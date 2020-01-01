Watch Wizards vs. Magic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Wizards vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Washington
Current Records: Orlando 14-19; Washington 10-22
What to Know
The Washington Wizards head home again on Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Washington and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Wizards wrapped up 2019 with a 123-105 win over the Miami Heat. Among those leading the charge for Washington was SG Jordan McRae, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for a 101-93 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. SG Terrence Ross had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Washington is now 10-22 while Orlando sits at 14-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 121 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.
- Dec 03, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Washington 120
- Nov 17, 2019 - Orlando 125 vs. Washington 121
- Mar 13, 2019 - Washington 100 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 25, 2019 - Washington 95 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 12, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 09, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Orlando 101 vs. Washington 92
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 12, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Orlando 119
- Dec 23, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 05, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Orlando 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 05, 2016 - Orlando 88 vs. Washington 86
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Orlando 91
- Nov 14, 2015 - Washington 108 vs. Orlando 99
- Oct 28, 2015 - Washington 88 vs. Orlando 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Trouble brewing in Sixers locker room?
The Sixers were down by as much as 36 before eventually losing by 18 on Tuesday
-
Trae Young (ankle) to return Friday
Young hasn't played since injuring his ankle against the Bucks last week
-
Pelicans expect Zion to make Jan. return
The Pelicans' top draft pick is moving closer to a return to action
-
Horford yet to find 'rhythm' with 76ers
Horford is having a down year statistically, and doesn't always look comfortable out on the...
-
Beverley to miss time with wrist injury
Beverley injured his wrist during the Clippers' loss to the Jazz over the weekend
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 31 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...