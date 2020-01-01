Watch Wizards vs. Magic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Washington

Current Records: Orlando 14-19; Washington 10-22

What to Know

The Washington Wizards head home again on Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Washington and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Wizards wrapped up 2019 with a 123-105 win over the Miami Heat. Among those leading the charge for Washington was SG Jordan McRae, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for a 101-93 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. SG Terrence Ross had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Washington is now 10-22 while Orlando sits at 14-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 121 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Magic are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.