Indiana @ Washington

Regular Season Records: Indiana 1-0; Washington 0-1

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Washington Wizards since Aug. 3 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. They face a do-or-die matchup against the Wizards tonight. If the matchup is anything like Washington's 133-132 win from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Pacers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They were the clear victors by a 144-117 margin over the Charlotte Hornets. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-45. Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Oshae Brissett led the charge as he had 23 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Wizards and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 118-100 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Washington had strong showings from point guard Ish Smith, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 12 rebounds.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana's victory lifted them to an irreparable 1-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 0-1. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -112

Washington have won ten out of their last 19 games against Indiana.