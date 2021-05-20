Who's Playing
Indiana @ Washington
Regular Season Records: Indiana 1-0; Washington 0-1
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Washington Wizards since Aug. 3 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. They face a do-or-die matchup against the Wizards tonight. If the matchup is anything like Washington's 133-132 win from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Pacers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They were the clear victors by a 144-117 margin over the Charlotte Hornets. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-45. Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Oshae Brissett led the charge as he had 23 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Wizards and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 118-100 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Washington had strong showings from point guard Ish Smith, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 12 rebounds.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Indiana's victory lifted them to an irreparable 1-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 0-1. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won ten out of their last 19 games against Indiana.
- May 08, 2021 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 132
- May 03, 2021 - Washington 154 vs. Indiana 141
- Mar 29, 2021 - Washington 132 vs. Indiana 124
- Aug 03, 2020 - Indiana 111 vs. Washington 100
- Nov 06, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 106
- Feb 23, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 107 vs. Indiana 89
- Dec 23, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Washington 89
- Dec 10, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 17, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Mar 04, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 05, 2018 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 16, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 10, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2016 - Indiana 107 vs. Washington 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Washington 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Indiana 104
- Nov 24, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Washington 106