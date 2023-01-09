Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Washington

Current Records: New Orleans 24-16; Washington 17-23

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Washington received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 127-110 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Wizards were down 103-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Kyle Kuzma (23 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, falling 127-117. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Wizards found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 127-102 punch to the gut against the Pelicans when the two teams previously met in November of 2021. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.50

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against New Orleans.