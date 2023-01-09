Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Washington
Current Records: New Orleans 24-16; Washington 17-23
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Washington received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 127-110 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Wizards were down 103-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Kyle Kuzma (23 points) was the top scorer for Washington.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, falling 127-117. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Wizards found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 127-102 punch to the gut against the Pelicans when the two teams previously met in November of 2021. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.50
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 24, 2021 - New Orleans 127 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 15, 2021 - Washington 105 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 16, 2021 - Washington 117 vs. New Orleans 115
- Jan 27, 2021 - New Orleans 124 vs. Washington 106
- Aug 07, 2020 - New Orleans 118 vs. Washington 107
- Nov 28, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Washington 104
- Nov 24, 2018 - Washington 124 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 09, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. New Orleans 97
- Dec 19, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Feb 04, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 29, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 23, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. New Orleans 89
- Dec 11, 2015 - New Orleans 107 vs. Washington 105