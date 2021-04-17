Who's Playing

Detroit @ Washington

Current Records: Detroit 17-39; Washington 22-33

What to Know

This Saturday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.58 points per matchup. They and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 17 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 117-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was another big night for the Wizards' point guard Russell Westbrook, who almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 56-56 at the half for Detroit and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but Detroit stepped up in the second half for a 110-104 win. Shooting guard Josh Jackson and center Isaiah Stewart were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former had 29 points along with seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 boards and 15 points. Jackson had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Wizards suffered a grim 120-91 defeat to the Pistons in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.