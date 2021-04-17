Who's Playing
Detroit @ Washington
Current Records: Detroit 17-39; Washington 22-33
What to Know
This Saturday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.58 points per matchup. They and the Detroit Pistons will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 17 at Capital One Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 117-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was another big night for the Wizards' point guard Russell Westbrook, who almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 56-56 at the half for Detroit and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but Detroit stepped up in the second half for a 110-104 win. Shooting guard Josh Jackson and center Isaiah Stewart were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former had 29 points along with seven boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 boards and 15 points. Jackson had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Wizards suffered a grim 120-91 defeat to the Pistons in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.
- Apr 01, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 27, 2021 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 20, 2020 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 26, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. Washington 102
- Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95