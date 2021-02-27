Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Washington

Current Records: Minnesota 7-26; Washington 12-18

What to Know

This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.09 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. They will be seeking to avenge the 130-109 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 1st.

The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-126. Despite the defeat, Minnesota had strong showings from power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who had 16 points along with six boards, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Vanderbilt had some trouble finding his footing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards came out on top in a nail-biter against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, sneaking past 112-110. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Minnesota's loss took them down to 7-26 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 12-18. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.