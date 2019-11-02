Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-3; Minnesota 3-1

Last Season Records: Washington 32-50; Minnesota 36-46

What to Know

Washington and Minnesota are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (both 4-4), but not for long. Washington has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Minnesota at Capital One Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.25 points per game.

Washington needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 159-158. They might have lost, but man -- SG Bradley Beal was a total machine. He shot 7 for 12 from beyond the arc and finished with 46 points, eight assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, Philadelphia took down Minnesota 117-95 on Wednesday. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-43.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington and Minnesota both have four wins in their last eight games.