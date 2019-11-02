Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Washington 1-3; Minnesota 3-1
Last Season Records: Washington 32-50; Minnesota 36-46
What to Know
Washington and Minnesota are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (both 4-4), but not for long. Washington has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Minnesota at Capital One Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.25 points per game.
Washington needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 159-158. They might have lost, but man -- SG Bradley Beal was a total machine. He shot 7 for 12 from beyond the arc and finished with 46 points, eight assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, Philadelphia took down Minnesota 117-95 on Wednesday. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-43.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington and Minnesota both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Minnesota 135 vs. Washington 130
- Mar 03, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 13, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. Washington 111
- Nov 28, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Minnesota 89
- Mar 13, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 06, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 25, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Washington 129
- Mar 02, 2016 - Washington 104 vs. Minnesota 98
