Way-too-early NBA Mock Draft 2018: Michael Porter ahead of Marvin Bagley

This is a mock draft, but one without the name you may expect at the top.

Since Marvin Bagley Jr. announced his commitment to Duke Blue Devils on Monday night and vaulted Duke to No. 1 in CBSSports.com's Top 25 (and one), there's been a constant drumbeat about Bagley as the hands-down best prospect for the 2018 draft. ESPN called him "arguably the best prospect to come out of high school basketball since 2011." My esteemed (and usually correct) colleague Gary Parrish named Bagley the obvious No. 1 pick.

And all of those on the (very real, not-fake-news) Marvin Bagley hype train could very well be right, but I'm not there yet.

Part is because I don't even feel certain that Bagley will play for Duke this season. He still has to get cleared by the NCAA, and for a kid who has jumped around to lots of high schools, that shouldn't be the easiest or quickest process. Will an NBA team use the No. 1 pick in a draft that's very strong at the top on a guy they haven't had the chance to see compete at the collegiate level?

And also: This draft is really, really good! I know last year's draft was as well, and that the many preseason predictions that Markelle Fultz would be the No. 1 pick came true in June. But also remember: The Boston Celtics weren't sold on Fultz. They traded down, avoiding Fultz and taking Jayson Tatum , which is something I predicted in May, a month before it happened.

My point is this: Nothing is certain in college basketball or NBA Draft speculation. As much as people will tell you Bagley is the "best high school basketball player alive," there can be a lot of flavor-of-the-month thinking in these circles. Remember when the discussion going into the 2014-15 college season was focused on Jahlil Okafor , Cliff Alexander or Myles Turner ? The top pick in the 2015 draft ended up being Karl-Anthony Towns .

Plenty of coaches tell me they see Bagley as a transcendent type of talent. And I've had plenty more tell me -- well, sure, he's really, really good, but let's cool our jets a little bit.

You never know how these things will go. So go with your gut. And my gut, right now, tells me someone other than Bagley. And yes, you may flag this article to send back to me five years from now when Bagley has played in three NBA All-Star Games and has a max contract.

(One note: I'm not paying much attention to "player fit" since these draft positions are SportsLine projections based on a season that hasn't started training camp yet. In other words: Yes, I understand some of these players don't seem to fit position-wise on the NBA teams. Whatever.)