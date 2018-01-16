We matched NBA faces with paintings on Google, and the results are hilarious
You can't open your Twitter or Instagram timeline these days without seeing a post from the Google Arts & Culture app. While that may seem like a sign that social media is evolving into a more civilized and cultured forum, it's really just a sign that we love new, shiny things that make us smile.
You see, the app uses facial recognition software (it's 2018, baby!) to pore through its archive of historic works of art to find the representation that best matches your selfie. It even gives you a percentage that indicates how close your face is to the face in the painting. It's pretty cool, and while the results aren't always perfect, it's a good way to waste a few
minutes hours days.
With the phenomenon at its peak, you know we had to try it out on a few of our favorite NBA players. Using their online headshots, we found out which characters from historic works of art best resemble our beloved NBA heroes. The results are ... well ... just take a look for yourself.
LeBron James
They really nailed the slightly condescending grin. Well done, Google.
Stephen Curry
Uh, OK. Slightly out of the box, but they got his cherubic spirit down. Calling this a 44 percent match is a bit of a stretch though, people.
Kevin Durant
If you ignore the Ol' Dirty Bastard hair, this is actually a pretty solid match.
Russell Westbrook
Pretty sure that's Muhammad Ali, but it does capture that slight hint of crazy that Westbrook always has in his eyes.
Kristaps Porzingis
At first because of the attire I thought this was a woman, but turns out it's a "zelfportret" of the artist, Adolphe Alexandre Dillens, who was indeed a man. Given the plethora of Eastern European art, you'd think they could have gotten a little bit higher match. Disappointing.
Blake Griffin
If this doesn't inspire Blake to finally grow out his beard, nothing will.
Chris Paul
Turn Paul's head sideways and give him an oversized, decorative earring, and they're practically twins.
Cliff Paul
Speaking of twins, it's clear that Chris Paul and Cliff Paul are two completely different people, seeing that they received completely different matches.
Kyrie Irving
A good effort from Google, but you could never match Kyrie's wokeness.
Klay Thompson
How is this only 49 percent! Take away the suave hairdo on the right and these guys are basically the same person.
Kevin Love
Swap in Sir Martin Frobisher for Love in one of his Banana Republic ads and you'd never know the difference.
Boban Marjanovic
Boban kind of looks like a cartoon character to begin with (in the best possible way), so it's no surprise they found a pretty decent match.
Adam Silver
Silver 20 years ago when he had hair? Nailed it.
Steve Kerr
I'm not sure what's happening, but things are starting to go off the rails.
Lonzo Ball
Wut.
LaVar Ball
Alright, we've officially gone down the rabbit hole. I think "LaVar Ball as Somali Woman" is as good a place to stop as any. Feel free to do this with as many players as you like and tweet them to @ColinCBSSports. Otherwise I'm just going to keep doing this for the rest of the year.
Thanks.
